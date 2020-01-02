Bella Giannulli Seemingly Spends Time With Friend On NYE Amid Mom Lori Loughlin Prison Drama

Bella Giannulli shared an Instagram update where she seemingly spent New Year’s Eve with a friend amid her mom Lori Loughlin’s prison drama.

The Homegrown Christmas actress seemed joyful during the celebrations, as was seen in the photos. In the first snap, she was standing beside her friend, eyes looking into the camera while smiling. Trees decked in Christmas lights and a pool was seen in the background.

In the second picture, she did a silly pose as she stuck out her tongue sideways, while her friend was smiling up at her. In the backdrop, a big head of what seems like a dinosaur was seen.

The Alone Together actress donned a dark gray pullover, while her friend wore a light gray Champion hoodie. She wore minimal makeup that included groomed brows, mascara, blush, and highlighter. It also seems like she had her nails done, although the exact color of her nail polish was not clear.

In the caption, Bella mentioned that her friend was the one who urged her to wear a “Jack Skellington onesie” for New Year’s Eve.

The latest update earned more than 21,000 likes within 22 hours of being live. Although the comments were only seven, it seems that she changed her privacy settings and have limited people who can drop comments on her post, following the college admissions drama that her parents are involved in.

“Goth PJ’s are always a good idea,” a friend wrote on the post.

“I miss your face,” another friend added.

It is important to note that on January 1, in a report by The Inquisitr, Bella’s mom Lori has been allegedly studying martial arts as she prepares to defend herself in prison. The alleged sentence came after the charges that she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes for their two daughters’s admission to the University of Southern California.

In November of 2019, Bella and her sister Olivia have been bombarded by the media about the college admissions scandal. Neither of the sisters has made any public statements regarding the scandal since the news broke. Not even when Olivia came back to YouTube last month.

Although reports have revealed that Bella and Olivia are standing by their parents and that they have each other’s backs no matter what. It was also revealed in the same report that the sisters will grow closer to one another as a result of the same traumatic struggles they are currently facing. In regards to opening up their friends, inside sources say that they remain tight-lipped about the issue and that they are not yet ready to open up to anybody.