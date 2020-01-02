‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Sharon’s Heartbreaking Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 3 bring a terrifying discovery for Sharon, but she keeps it to herself. Plus, Chloe and Kevin have the best news, but they struggle to tell everybody.

Sharon (Sharon Case) makes a distressing discovery and keeps a secret, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s a moment that nearly any woman dreads. Sharon finds a lump in her breast, and she fears the worst — breast cancer. While everybody is enjoying the new year and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is headed back to school, Sharon worries that perhaps this is the last new year she’ll ever see.

Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) are finally in a good place, but she doesn’t seem inclined to share this news with him at the moment. The same goes for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith. Certainly, Sharon wants to protect her daughters from worry before she knows for sure what she’s dealing with. However, Sharon really could use a friend to rely on during this scary time. Rey notices that Sharon’s off, but she doesn’t let him in on her worries. Sharon also sees Nick (Joshua Morrow), but his breakup with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) consumes him during their encounter. When Nick feels his best days are behind him, Sharon literally worries that she could face the end of her life, but she doesn’t confide in Nick either. For now, Sharon is facing this difficult road by herself, which may not be the best thing for her survival.

Loading...

It seems that nobody is ready for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to share the news about their baby with the family. So many great things are going on like Fenmore’s going global, and Esther (Kate Linder) joined a dating app because it’s time for her to get out there and enjoy life. Plus, Fen (Zach Tinker) will stick around for a while longer, which is cause for so much excitement, especially for Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Micheal (Christian LeBlanc).

Unfortunately for Chloe and Kevin, each time they try to give the good news, something else comes up, and they find they cannot get a word in edgewise. However, it’s Bella who finally spills the beans in the sweetest way. Luckily for Chloe’s new baby, the family is incredibly excited about growing by at least one, and the little baby will have plenty of people who love him or her at the completion of the pregnancy. What a great way to start a new year!