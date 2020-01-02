‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Rang In The New Year At TomTom Ahead Of 2020 Wedding

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrated NYE at their friends' restaurant.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark celebrated New Year’s Eve at TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, California and who can blame them?

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, the reality couple’s longtime friends, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, co-own the restaurant with their co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, and her husband, Ken Todd, and the venue has been a favorite hangout of the cast ever since it opened its doors last summer.

In a post on Instagram, Schroeder posed with her forehead pressed against her fiancé’s cheek and wished her fans and followers a Happy New Year.

In addition to Schroeder and Clark ringing in the New Year at TomTom, a number of other Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Katie Maloney, Schwartz, and Sandoval, appeared to be present. In fact, Maloney’s mom was seen spending time with Schroeder’s mom, Dayna.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered at the end of 2017, Schroeder and her mom were seen at odds after an awkward event featured Dayna telling Clark that he was too good for her daughter. However, after Schroeder and Clark became engaged over the summer, Dayna was present as they celebrated at Vanderpump and Todd’s home in Beverly Hills, which seemingly confirmed that all is now well between them.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July and are planning to tie the knot later this year in Rome, Italy.

The couple began dating ahead of production on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules and when the show premiered, viewers met Clark for the first time and learned that they had been introduced to one another by mutual friends, including Maloney and Kristen Doute.

In August, as The Inquisitr reported, Schroeder spoke to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about Clark’s proposal, which took place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

“We are freaking engaged! Oh my God, this was the perfect proposal. I got engaged in a cemetery… in a graveyard,” Schroeder said just weeks after Clark’s July 31 proposal. “This literally couldn’t be more romantic.”

Fans of Schroeder should know by now that when it comes to death, Schroeder is infatuated and when it comes to her relationship with Clark, they actually went public with one another on Instagram while celebrating Valentine’s Day of 2017 with a murder-themed celebration at her West Hollywood apartment.

Weeks ago, Bravo confirmed that after appearing in a guest-role on Season 7, Clark would be featured in a full-time position during Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules.