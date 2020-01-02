Donny Osmond Says 2019 Will Be A ‘Tough Act To Follow’ On Instagram

Donny Osmond revealed that he believes 2019 will be “a tough act to follow” in a new Instagram post in celebration of the new year. He told his followers that he was grateful for a “wonderful year” and was hopeful for good things to come in 2020.

The series of images, which totaled nine, depicted different top images that were liked by the entertainer’s Instagram followers.

The top row of images included memories of Donny’s wedding to his wife of 41 years, Debbie, a black and white photo of Donny with younger brother Jimmy, and a pic of Donny with sister Marie Osmond during the final days of their Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Hotel, which closed out an 11-year run in November 2019.

Other images include a photo of Donny, Debbie, their four sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, a photo of Donny and brother Merrill Osmond, pics of Donny and his grandchildren and a vintage image of Donny sharing some fun with sister Marie when they were children.

The photos were the top liked pics from the entertainer’s 164,000 followers.

Fans loved the montage of both current and throwback images, all meaningful to the singer, which were favorited over 11,000 times.

They posted their own sentiments for the past year and hopes for good things for their favorite singer in the comments section of the post.

“Happy New Year to my favorite number one singer Donny Osmond. And, Happy New Year to your huge family. Love all the Osmonds forever and ever,” said one longtime admirer of the member of one of the 1970s and 1980s popular family.

“Happy New Year Donny!! Can’t wait to see what you have planned in 2020,” said a second fan of the singer.

“Happy New Year Donny and Debbie! May 2020 bring you new challenges, goals and wonderful moments with family and friends!” noted a third fan in the comments section of the fun photo montage.

Most recently Donny asked his followers to upload some of their personal momentoes to his official website as a way of fans around the world to connect and share their memories of the Osmond family over the years.

He posted in the last days of 2019 how he would love to hear about some of the shared memories between himself and his fans through these momentoes and photos. These included concert stubs. concert images, photos with the singer and general sharing of tender teenage memories on both Instagram and his official site.