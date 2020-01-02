Pete Buttigieg Trounces Elizabeth Warren’s Fundraising Efforts With Record, Fourth-Quarter Fundraising Haul

Buttigieg also sits at the top of the Iowa polls, as the Iowa caucuses are just over one month away.

As the deep field of Democratic presidential candidates begins the race to make the best first impression by placing well in the upcoming Iowa caucuses, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was able to pad his already-impressive campaign war chest with a nearly $25 million fourth-quarter fundraising score, besting rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

According to CNN, Buttigieg’s fundraising numbers bested his third-quarter fundraising efforts of $19.7 million, once again out-raising many of his opponents, including some of the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates.

“Buttigieg raised more than $76 million from more than 733,000 individuals in the last year,” campaign manager Mike Schmuhl recently reported.

Warren, a top-tier candidate with more name recognition and high-level political experience than Buttigieg, only managed to raise $17 million as of Friday’s deadline. While that number is impressive, it marks a 30 percent downturn from her fundraising efforts in the third quarter. The fundraising slip seems to at least somewhat correlate with her dip in the polls.

According to Fox News, Warren’s team sounded the alarm after the numbers were released, saying in an email to supporters that the progressive Democratic candidate needed their help more than ever.

“Elizabeth Warren needs your help. Right now. The goal is $20 million for the quarter — that’s how much the campaign needs to keep our plans on track,” the email read.

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who has seen a surge in popularity since the first Democratic primary debate, was estimated to have brought in approximately $12.5 million in the fourth quarter, according to his campaign.

As CNN reported, Buttigieg’s fundraising haul is reportedly being put to good use, with the candidate opening offices across early-voting states and extending the number of staffers working for the campaign.

“Pete has demonstrated that he has the appeal, message, and leadership to build a winning organization to not only secure the nomination, but to defeat Donald Trump this year,” Schmuhl said.

Though Buttigieg started with a fraction of the support that most of his rivals already had, the Indiana mayor managed to grab donations from 40 of former President Barack Obama’s top supporters earlier in the year.

A new year brings new beginnings, for us as individuals, for our communities, and for our country. My responsibility as mayor has ended, but the responsibility of 2020 begins. This year, let us resolve to defeat this president, heal a divided nation, and bring on a new era. pic.twitter.com/OojMxowAbF — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 1, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who along with Warren pose the fiercest threat to Buttigieg according to the polls, haven’t disclosed their fourth-quarter fundraising amounts as of yet. They have until January 31 to make the disclosure public, per Federal Election Commission rules.

According to the Real Clear Politics rolling average, Buttigieg currently sits in fourth place, nationally, with 8.3 percent of support. In Iowa, Buttigieg currently leads the entire field with 22 percent of support.