‘Vikings’ Season 6: The Vote For King Of All Norway Begins

Olaf the Stout predicts that Bjorn Ironside will become the king of all Norway in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The Key”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the vote for a united Norway was expected to commence in Episode 5 of Vikings Season 6. International Business Times had already predicted that the vote might not go entirely as King Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) expected, and there were certainly hints at this throughout the latest episode.

The episode opened with Olaf and King Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) welcoming the many kings and earls of Norway. Olaf is expecting that Bjorn will be voted in as the king of all Norway, a title that King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) had always coveted for himself.

During Episode 5, Bjorn is seen talking to fellow kings and they all appear to be siding with him regarding their vote. However, as Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) notices, Harald appears to also be talking to these kings and earls, as though he is trying to get them to side with him. If he is doing so, it will be in direct contrast to what he has told Olaf regarding his support for Bjorn.

By the end of Episode 5 of Vikings, voting beings. Olaf gives his support for Bjorn by casting his vote. Harald then steps up to vote as well. After a tense pause, he also sides with the king of Kattegat. However, the episode concludes before the other votes were cast. This means that viewers will have to wait until next week in order to find out the results and whether or not Olaf is successful in his bid to make Bjorn Ironside the king of all Norway.

While the potential is there that many will vote for Bjorn, the synopsis listed on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is concerning.

“Bjorn is forced to act quickly in the aftermath of the election for the King of all Norway,” the synopsis reads.

While it does not give away the result, it appears that there is some sort of drama as Bjorn acts quickly in order to rectify the situation. Perhaps this will be Bjorn having to make a quick getaway after a landslide vote in favor of Harald. Or, maybe Harald attacks after not being elected and Bjorn must spring into action rather than be killed. Either way, viewers will have to tune into Episode 6 of Vikings next week in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 8, at 10 p.m.