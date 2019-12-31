Joe Biden Says He Would Choose A Republican For His Running Mate: ‘But I Can’t Think Of One’

Joe Biden told attendees at a campaign event in New Hampshire that he would consider a Republican running mate if he wins the Democratic nomination in the 2020 race in order to create a unified ticket to go head-to-head with Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Biden was asked if he would consider a “unity ticket” that would bring together both sides of the aisle, with a conservative to balance his progressive policies.

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,” a woman in the audience said.

Biden responded that he was open to the idea, but with a caveat.

“I would but I can’t think of one now,” he said.

When the audience laughed and cheered, thinking he was joking about not being able to find a single Republican that met his standards, Biden explained that he was serious because he believes that there are good Republicans on the other side of the aisle.

“There’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now,” he said. “They’ve gotta step up,” he added.

He added that the individual would need to be on the same page has him politically.

In the past, the idea of a Biden-Mitt Romney ticket has been floated, but a bipartisan ticket has never happened in a modern presidential campaign.

People have been speculating about who the former vice president would pick for his running mate. He hasn’t specified who he would select, but he has suggested that he would like to look at someone of color or a different gender than his own. This could include, he has said, his current opponents in the Democratic primary, Senator Kamala Harris from California and Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

“There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to,” he said.

Biden is widely considered to be the front-runner against Trump in the 2020 race, with the most recent polls showing him defeating Trump by a comfortable margin. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Fox News poll had him beating Trump by seven points, with 48 percent of the voters turning out for him to Biden’s 41 percent.

An average of recent polls shows him with an even more comfortable margin, with a 9-point lead over the current president.