Check Out These 5 Awesome Amazon New Year’s Deals

Amazon has ongoing sales year-round, especially for Amazon Prime members. Their most significant sales are usually during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but they also boast some fantastic year-end and New Year’s deals.

People curated a list containing the most notable sales currently available to users on Amazon. The following list details five can’t-miss discounts.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Save $30 on the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with Amazon’s year-end deal. The website also offers an extra coupon upon purchase that takes off another $5. The toothbrush is one of the highest-rated on Amazon. Per the product description, it removes up to “7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush,” and it has a built-in timer to ensure you’re brushing for the recommended amount of time.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

If you’ve always wanted a Roomba but thought they were too expensive, now is your chance to grab one for only $199.99. That’s $100 less than the original asking price of $299.99. This particular model is great with both carpet and hard floors. It self-charges, and it connects to your Wi-Fi and Alexa.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Echo Dots have become all the rage in the last few years thanks to the multifaceted capabilities of Amazon Alexa. You can purchase one for only $34.99 right now. Add Alexa to any room in your house to gain instant access to everything from local news to the weather and more.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Apple AirPods are some of the hottest items on the tech market right now. They were a popular Christmas gift this year, but if you didn’t get a pair, now is the time to cash in on your Amazon gift cards. The AirPods boast easy set up and access to Siri. They’re currently on sale for $168.95, which is more than $30 off their original asking price.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose headphones and speakers are some of the best in sound engineering. If you need noise-canceling headphones, these are some of the most reliable on the market. They’ve been marked down to $279.00, more than 15 percent off their original asking price. They also come in three different shades: rose gold, silver, and black.

More Deals

The above deals are hardly everything Amazon has to offer. Additional discounts include clothing, shoes, books, DVDs, cookware, and more. If you’re keen on buying specific items, make sure you check back on the site regularly throughout the day. Amazon staggers their deals, and some will only be available for a limited time.