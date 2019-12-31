Pippa Middleton Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini While Vacationing With Family In St. Barts

Pippa Middleton knows how to turn heads.

Pippa Middleton has taken some time out for a bit of fun and relaxation over the holidays while she vacations in St. Barts with her family. In pictures posted by The Daily Mail, the brunette beauty is seen hitting the beach and frolicking in the refreshing blue water wearing a skimpy patterned bikini. She clearly showed off her amazing physique while letting loose on Monday afternoon.

Most of Pippa’s family was also on vacation with her, excluding sister Kate, who is at home spending some quality time with Prince William and their three kids. Husband James Matthews, mother Carol Middleton, brother James Middleton, and his fiance Alizée Thevenet, were all enjoying the day together. The Matthews family owns a hotel that is located on the island very close to the beach. Pippa, 36, stunned in a black-and-white printed bikini revealing her thin frame. The triangular top was a perfect fit and the mid-rise bottoms showed off her famous backside that was so talked about at Kate and William’s wedding ceremony.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister is seen running towards the waves with a huge smile on her face. She looks like she was anticipating taking a cool dip in the water. She then took a big dive headfirst into the Caribbean with a pair of goggles in hand. Pippa Middleton made a big splash into the crystal blue water. Once she dove in, she flipped over onto her back and floated around with her eyes closed. After that, it was time to do some exploring with her goggles on.

James Middleton, who is still sporting a beard, wore white shorts and strutted around shirtless for a while, but then pulled on a pink shirt later on. His soon-to-be wife was spotted wearing a one-piece patterned swimsuit. The lovebirds, who have been together for over a year, got engaged on October 6.

Mrs. Middleton opted for a brighter color by donning an orange two-piece suit and wore a straw hat to keep herself shaded from the hot sun. She spent some time sitting on a towel on the beach for a bit. Her family made sure that she had everything she needed before they went swimming. The family members then hopped on board a small boat together as Pippa’s husband joined them for a jot around the island.

James and Alizee are planning their wedding after he proposed to her in October. The French financial analyst was seen wearing her sapphire engagement ring even before the official announcement was made. James, 32, is the youngest of the three Middleton siblings.