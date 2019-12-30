Cynthia Bailey Claims That Kenya Moore Ruined Her Proposal To Mike Hill In ‘RHOA’ Clip

Cynthia Bailey recently shared that she was upset about a certain part of the way her proposal from her fiance, Mike Hill played out.

According to Radar Online, the model confronted her friend and fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore regarding her big moment. The outlet reports that, before Hill decided to pop the question in front of his and Bailey’s family, Moore nearly ruined the proposal altogether by a comment she made before the event. While she was attending the proposal, which took place at Bailey’s new winery, the former Miss USA told Bailey that, after talking to Hill’s family, she felt that the sportscaster might propose to her. Shortly after the comment, Hill did ask Bailey to marry her.

Bailey told Moore on the show that the fact that she brought up the proposal before Hill was able to ask her to marry her was upsetting to her at the time. She told her friend that she didn’t understand why she mentioned it when she knew that Hill wanted her to be surprised. Moore then said that she was simply expressing a “premonition” that she had regarding the pair’s engagement. Kandi Burruss, who was with the ladies during their confrontation, debunked Moore’s statement about having a premonition. The singer-songwriter said that, prior to Moore arriving at the event and hinting to Bailey that Hill would propose, Burruss had already told her that she knew he would be asking her soon.

“She and I already had a little argument about the situation. Basically, that night, Kenya texted me, and I was just letting her know that she needed to hurry cause I think he’s about to pop the question,” Burruss revealed.

Moore then insisted that there was no malice in her deciding to tell Bailey her predictions about how the proposal might play out. She said that she was in full support of her friend, and was in no way attempting to stop her happiness at the time.

“You’re making it seem like I somehow ruined her proposal or anything like that. “First of all, just let me say this. I am f***ing happy for you, and don’t ever sit here and try to question why I said this… because b***h right there, I ride for her hard,” Moore explained to the cast.

Moore’s actions could’ve been tied to her own relationship woes, which have been playing out on Season 12 of RHOA. She and her husband, Marc Daly, have been airing out their issues on the show, including their distance and lack of communication. The couple recently decided to separate after two years of marriage and one child together.