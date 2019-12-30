Mike Sorrentino Posts Sizzling Series Of ‘Best Nine’ Pics To Instagram

Mike Sorrentino, better known as “The Situation” from MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, posted a series of “Best Nine” photos to Instagram, where the reality star and motivational speaker featured nine of his most memorable pics from this year on the social media site.

During the first nine months of 2019, Mike was incarcerated, doing time in federal prison after being sentenced in 2018 for the crime of tax evasion. Upon his return to civilian life in September of this year, Mike quickly jumped on the social media site to let fans in on his progress and life with his wife of one year, Lauren, and to motivate them with his inspirational journey towards happiness.

In the series of nine photos, fans can see Mike’s most important moments over the past several months, beginning the day he came home to his wife and their golden retriever Mosley. That image is located on the bottom right in the series of pics.

Other photos show the reality star showing off his impressive arm muscles in New York City, posing in front of a white, flocked Christmas tree with Lauren, as well as the couple pictured at castmate Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira.

Mike is also seen in the cockpit of a plane the Jersey Shore cast took to New Orleans to film Angelina’s pre-wedding party, and in the center of it all, a banner which declared he was four years clean and sober after battling an addiction to drugs.

Fans were very impressed by the post and said so in the comments section of the pic, which has been liked over 123,000 times thus far.

“Congratulations! Inspiring turn around story!” declared one fan on the social media site, applauding the reality star for his hard work and dedication to remaining healthy and on a path towards prosperity.

“So happy and proud of you!!! I’ve been watching you a long time and I love this version of you!!” said a second longtime fan of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“Congratulations Mike God bless you and keep that mental strength going!” remarked a third fan, adding a muscular arm emoji to the end of their post.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino continue to grow and prosper as a couple. The duo recently purchased their first house together, spending $1.8M on a new home in central New Jersey.

According to E! News, the couple has moved into a 9,800 square feet mansion that boasts 7-bedrooms and 10-baths, located in the Holmdel section of the Garden State. The home, per E! News, also features an elevator shaft, vaulted ceilings, an enormous basement, a hot tub, a fireplace, a 4-car garage, and a large, stunning kitchen.