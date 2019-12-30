‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Sharon Gets Bombshell News

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of December 30 through January 3 brings a holiday wrap up for residents of Genoa City. Nick and Adam go to war over Chelsea, while Victor and Nikki ring in 2020 together. Plus, Sharon gets some disturbing news, which she keeps secret, and Victoria becomes concerned for Billy.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) feel the true meaning of Christmas when Nikki discovers an abandoned child on the Newman property, according to SheKnows Soaps. Ultimately, the Newman matriarch and patriarch end up promising to help the little girl through New Hope. As the week draws to a close, Nikki and Victor ring in the new year in style with a fancy gala, and several of their friends and family attend.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) gets the ultimate Christmas gift from Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). They are having a baby. Later, Chloe and Kevin share the news that they’re having a baby. No doubt Esther (Kate Linder) will be thrilled to hear she’s having another grandchild. Kevin’s brother, Michael (Christian LeBlan), will be pleased to hear the news, too. However, this one might end up causing problems for Billy since he was Delia’s father, and he and Chloe lost her.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) save the day, and they find themselves playing Santa Claus when they discover a bag filled with gifts meant for children in the hospital. These two go out of their way during the holiday to help ensure that the presents get delivered to their rightful recipients, which makes them merry for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) turns things around on Adam (Mark Grossman). Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) told him about Adam’s indecent proposal, and Nick is furious. On New Year’s Eve, Adam crosses a line when sparks fly between him and Chelsea. Adam kisses Chelsea, and she responds. However, that doesn’t mean she is through with Nick.

Jill (Jess Walton) asks Chance (Donny Boaz) about his plans for the future. He’s been gone for a long time, and Jill is interested in finding out what he will do next. Phyllis also makes amends after her terrible year. As 2020 rolls around, Phyllis has her eye on Chance, which could cause her more problems with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) concern for Billy grows. Billy lets Victoria know that she will ring in the new year alone. He also confesses that there is more to his problem than gambling and cards. Victoria finally realizes that her partner is having severe issues.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) makes a distressing discovery about her health. However, instead of opening up to her friends and family, Sharon chooses to keep it secret.