NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Trading Tristan Thompson For 1st-Round Pick

After veteran shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was recently traded to the Utah Jazz, most people are expecting the Cleveland Cavaliers to be a more active seller as the 2020 February NBA trade deadline draws near. The Cavaliers are yet to admit it but right now, they are clearly headed into an inevitable rebuild. After Clarkson, several Cavaliers veterans are emerging as top trade candidates in Cleveland, including 28-year-old center/power forward Tristan Thompson.

According to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, there is”plenty of chatter” around the league that Thompson will be moved to a legitimate title contender before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. The Cavaliers will reportedly consider moving Thompson if an NBA team offers them a trade package including a future first-round pick.

“Because of Thompson’s contract situation, his murky future and the many ways he can help a playoff contender, there’s been plenty of chatter about him being dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, especially if the Cavs get a first-round pick in return,” Fedor wrote.

The Cavaliers definitely have the right to demand a first-round pick in exchange for Thompson. The veteran big man is currently playing the best season of his NBA career. In 31 games he played, Thompson is averaging 12.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 block while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, despite his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, Fedor revealed that some people around the league have “doubts” whether interested teams would be willing to give up a future first-round pick for Thompson.

“First-round picks are nice. They will help the front office add to this young core or build a competitive trade package,” Fedor wrote.

“And Thompson’s play might allow the Cavs to fetch an extra one, although people around the league still have their doubts about that. But one thing is clear: He’s been invaluable this season.”

Loading...

Though there’s no guarantee that the Cavaliers can get a future first-round pick for trading him, Thompson is still expected to receive plenty of interest on the trade market before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Thompson would be an incredible addition to NBA teams who want to boost their frontcourt while maintaining their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2020. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, some of the potential landing spots for Thompson during the 2019-20 NBA season include the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers.