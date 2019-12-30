WWE News: Hall Of Famer Praises Bray Wyatt

Modern-day WWE superstars receiving praise from Hall of Famers is no small feat, but Mick Foley has had nothing but kind things to say about Bray Wyatt. In addition to letting “The Fiend” use his Mandible Claw finisher, as well as putting him over on a Monday Night Raw segment earlier this year, Foley claims that the Universal Champion has turned into a “mesmerizing” talent.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Foley sat down with Inside the Ropes and discussed Wyatt’s recent transformation. According to the Hall of Famer, the current iteration of Wyatt is a vast improvement compared to his old cult leader gimmick, as he’s rectified the single mistake that hindered his previous character in some departments.

“My one knock on the old Bray Wyatt character was that the character didn’t shift gears when it needed to, it kind of went in circles. They were majestic circles but sometimes you need to kick it in and go into overdrive and I think he’s done that with this — I know he’s done it because he’ll transform in front of our eyes like you said a Jekyll and Hyde and the biggest compliment I can give a performer of the current day is that I put down whatever I’m doing when he’s on.”

Foley appears to be a fan of how Wyatt changes his moods and personas during matches. His new character has a split personality and oscillates between being a Mr. Rogers-esque persona and his masked demonic “Fiend” alter ego. In his recent match with The Miz at Tables, Ladders, Chairs, he showed elements of both characters and was praised for his ability to go from innocent to sinister at will.

Loading...

Foley undoubtedly sees some of himself in Wyatt’s character, too. The Hall of Famer also had a split personality gimmick during his wrestling career, having portrayed the personas of Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love — sometimes all at once. Allowing Wyatt to use his finisher was a fitting passing of the torch moment.

Wyatt has become a huge fan favorite in recent months despite his characteristics being representative of a monster heel. He is currently involved in a feud with the popular babyface Daniel Bryan, and the pair are set to face each other for the Universal Championship at next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Wyatt is riding high at the moment, and his momentum is expected to continue for a long time to come.