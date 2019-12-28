‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Billy Drops A Bombshell On Victoria

The spoilers on the new Young and the Restless weekly video preview brings some significant changes as Genoa City rings in 2020. For the new year, Billy disappoints Victoria while Adam pushes the envelope with Chelsea. Plus, Abby and Chance are together at midnight, Amanda and Billy are together that night, and Nick finds himself alone while his brother and Chelsea spend time together.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are at a large gathering as 2019 counts down to midnight. Also attending are Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) along with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Additionally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) look festive together, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) is there without Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Summer (Hunter King) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are there so that he won’t be entirely alone. Jack (Peter Bergman) also looks happy as the whole group celebrates 2020.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) drops a bombshell on Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He informs his partner that she will ring in 2020 without him. While it’s unclear if his situation is related to work or not, it looks like Billy ends up spending New Year’s Eve with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Victoria confronts him about what is going on, and she believes he might be gambling again. However, Billy stuns the Newman Enterprises CEO by letting her know that the thing that’s going on with him is far more significant than card games, and Victoria is blindsided as she felt things were going so well. It’s not going to be a happy holiday for her once again.

Meanwhile, Nick and Chelsea clash. She reassures him yet another time that he is the one she wants. She promises Nick that she’s with him and also insists that Adam (Mark Grossman) leave the past in the past, only for him to refuse. Instead, Adam kisses Chelsea shortly before she’s supposed to go to a New Year’s Eve party with Nick. Chelsea asks Adam not to go with her, but he reveals that he’s been invited, too, and he intends to go. Adam specifically hopes to make his ex-wife uncomfortable being with Nick since they kissed just hours before the party.

It looks like Chelsea may end up staying with Adam at the penthouse on New Year’s Eve instead of going to the party with Nick because the two of them watch fireworks out the window while she’s dressed in a fancy gown. Things with this love triangle will get explosive as 2020 begins.