Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Says Filming ‘Counting On’ ‘Could Have Easily Destroyed Our Lives’

Derick shared new details about Jill's family and the Duggars' TV series on Twitter and Instagram.

Derick Dillard, the husband of former Counting On star Jill Duggar, made a somewhat shocking revelation about how much of a negative impact filming the Duggars’ TLC series was having on him and his family.

On Thursday, Derick took to Twitter to answer to a fan’s question about whether he and Jill will ever appear on Counting On again. The tweet he decided to respond to was posted on December 4.

“No chance of that unless something changes,” Derick wrote of the possibility of his family of four filming with the Duggar clan in the future.

Derick went on to harshly criticize the filming conditions of Counting On, revealing that they were so awful that he and Jill are still trying to recover from what they went through. However, he didn’t elaborate on how exactly he and his family suffered, and he didn’t reveal any specific causes of their distress.

“The conditions we were filming under took us to the brink of sanity and could have easily destroyed our lives if we had continued that trajectory. We are now trying to pick up the pieces.”

Jill and Derick haven’t appeared on Counting On in two years. Many Duggar fans assumed that Derick was fired for making transphobic remarks about teen TLC star Jazz Jennings, but both Derick and Jill have insisted that this is not what happened; they claim that it was their choice to leave the show.

Derick also answered a few fan questions in the comments section of the photo above, which he shared on Instagram on Christmas day. One of his followers remarked on how rarely he and Jill appear in photos snapped during family gatherings at the home of Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jill and Derick didn’t even spend Christmas with her family, even though the couple doesn’t live very far away from the Duggars’ house. Derick seemed to suggest that he and Jill don’t get invited to family events because they no longer appear on Counting On.

Derick also responded to a fan who referenced his previous tweets about not getting paid for appearing on the show. In them, Derick seemed to suggest that Jim Bob was keeping all of the money that his family was receiving from TLC. This time around, Derick insinuated that someone lied to him about the money situation by telling him and Jill that no one was receiving a paycheck for appearing on the show.

“For a long time Jill and I were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show, but rather, it was presented to us kids as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc… but not any actual pay on top of that,” Derick wrote.

He also revealed that Jim Bob is the only member of the Duggar family who is under contract.

Derick has teased that he plans on writing a tell-all book someday, so fans may eventually get more answers about why he and his wife decided to shun the cameras that Jill grew up in front of.