‘One Piece’ Chapter 967 Official Spoilers: Roger Finally Reaches ‘Laugh Tale,’ Earns Title As Pirate King

One Piece Chapter 967 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. Compared to what was earlier reported, the leaks for the upcoming chapter of One Piece came out earlier. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 967 is expected to feature the continuation of the adventures of Lord Kozuki Oden, Pirate King Gol D. Roger, and the Roger Pirates, from finding several Poneglyphs to finally reaching the final island they named “Laugh Tale.”

One Piece Chapter 967 started with Gan Fall helping Roger and his crew leave Sky Island. After returning to the blue sea, the Roger Pirates reached Water Seven where they found out that one of the Red Stones (Road Poneglyph) that they were looking for was at Zou, but it was stolen by Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin. On Roger’s behalf, Oden tried to recruit Franky to the Roger Pirates, but the latter refused, saying that he didn’t want to be a pirate who abandons people.

After Water Seven, One Piece Chapter 967 showed the Roger Pirates heading to Fishman Island where Roger met King Neptune. At first, King Neptune accused Roger and his crew for breaking the gates of Fishman Island, but he found out that it was done by a Sea King. While they were together, King Neptune and Roger heard several prophecies from the young Madam Shyarly, including the birth of the Mermaid Princess, Shirahoshi.

Everyone celebrated after learning that King Neptune would be having a child. Though he was still single during that time, King Neptune was already in good terms with Lady Otohime. Oden found the Poneglyph at the Fishman Island but it was only a letter of apology from Joy Boy and nothing about the ancient weapon written in Sky Island. During his conversation with King Neptune, Roger had concluded that his soon-to-be-born daughter, Shirahoshi, is the ancient weapon Poseidon the Poneglyph at Sky Island was referring to. However, King Neptune didn’t believe Roger, thinking that it was only a fairy tale.

In One Piece Chapter 967, Oden and the Roger Pirates went to the Land of Wano. After she felt ill, Lady Toki needed to be left behind, while Nekomamushi and Inuarashi volunteered to take care and look after her since Kinemon and other retainers still didn’t know her. Oden was having second thought about continuing his journey with the Roger Pirates, but Lady Toki begged him to keep going with his adventure.

After four years, the Roger Pirates arrived at Zou where they found a Road Poneglyph with the seal of the Kozuki Family. Oden then confirmed that his clan really has a strong bond with the Mink Tribe. Oden handed the king of the Mokomo Dukedom the letter written by Nekomamushi and Inuarashi, informing him that they were safe. During their stay at Zou, Oden felt uncomfortable, sensing that something huge was watching them.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 967 showed the Roger Pirates successfully collecting the Rio Poneglyph and the four Road Poneglyphs. Despite his deteriorating health, Roger still insisted on going to the final island. However, Buggy could no longer join them since he suffered from a high fever. Shanks decided to stay with Buggy, telling Roger that he would be going to the final island with his own crew.

Roger and his crew finally completed their voyage and did what no pirate has ever done. After news spread about their accomplishments, people started giving Roger different names, including “Conqueror of the Seas,” “King of the Seas,” and “Pirate King.” In his own journal, Roger wrote everything they discovered on the final island. These include the ancient weapons, the meaning of the Void Century, and the truth behind the Family D. Roger and his crew started laughing at the treasure Joy Boy left behind and after that, they decided to name the final island “Laugh Tale.”