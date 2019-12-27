Priyanka Chopra Rocks A White Sweater Dress And Takes Her Christmas Gift From Nick Jonas For A Spin

Priyanka called her gift a 'bat mobile.'

Nick Jonas picked out the perfect Christmas gift for Priyanka Chopra, and he even enlisted the help of Santa Claus to surprise his wife.

On December 25, Priyanka took to Instagram to show off the pricey Christmas present that she received from her thoughtful husband. The 37-year-old Quantico star looked stylish, cozy, and comfortable in a ribbed white sweater dress that was long and loose. Priyanka had to go outside in the snow to see her gift, so she kept her head warm by rocking a knitted headband in gray. She completed her wintry ensemble with a pair of black ankle boots.

In a photo that she shared with her 47.6 million Instagram followers, Priyanka was pictured sitting astride a sleek, black Ski-Doo snowmobile. The vehicle had a festive red bow affixed to its front, marking it as Priyanka’s gift from Nick. The beloved Bollywood actress had a look of pure joy on her face, so she obviously loved her present. Nick was pictured standing beside the snowmobile with his hand resting on its hood. The 27-year-old “Avalanche” singer was rocking a red sweater with black and white stripe details on the sleeves, black pants, and tan duck boots.

Priyanka’s Instagram post included a video of herself and Nick taking her snowmobile for a spin on a snow-covered road. Nick was sitting behind his wife, and he was having a difficult time finding something to hold onto. In a second video, someone dressed like Santa Claus was shown driving the snowmobile toward its waiting recipient. A third video showed Priyanka going for a solo drive. The actress stopped in front of her husband, who was behind the camera. She was laughing and was obviously having a blast.

“Babe, this is amazing!” she said.

In the caption of her post, Priyanka praised her husband for knowing her so well. She also referred to her snowmobile as a “bat mobile.”

On his Instagram page, Nick shared a snapshot of his smiling wife sitting on her new snowmobile sideways with her legs crossed and her chin resting on one of her hands. In the caption of his post, Nick sweetly remarked on how much he loves seeing Priyanka smile.

The couple’s Instagram followers loved their cute Christmas posts.

“Woohooo happy you is the best you,” wrote one of Priyanka’s followers.

“You guys are the cutest,” read a response to Nick’s post.

“You two are couple goals,” another admirer wrote. “Stay happy always.”

Nick isn’t the only one who is excellent at picking out surprise gifts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Priyanka gave Nick a German Shepherd puppy for an anniversary present earlier this month. She introduced the cute pooch to her husband by placing the pup in bed with Nick just as he was waking up.