Scheana Marie Offers An Update On Her Love Life In New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Sneak Peek

Scheana Marie was single when she began filming Season 8.

Scheana Marie will be seen explaining her love life to fans in the opening minutes of the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere next month.

In a sneak peek at the debut episode of the new season, Scheana is seen showing new cast member Brett Caprioni around at SUR Restaurant, where he landed a bartending gig earlier this year, before confirming that after divorcing her former husband Mike Shay, she began dating a bar back named Adam Spott in 2018.

While standing in front of Jax Taylor, Scheana opened up about why she was still single before admitting to a hookup with Brett in a cast confessional.

As fans saw last year, Scheana engaged in a friends-with-benefits relationship with Adam as they worked together at the restaurant but after Scheana admitted to hooking up with someone else, Adam got offended and the two of them began feuding.

During the preview clip, Jax questioned Scheana and Brett about whether or not they were dating “already” in an apparent nod to her past with Adam. She then asked Brett if he’d gotten her personal resume, which prompted Scheana to inform Brett about her short-lived fling with Adam and to throw some shade at the fact that he wasn’t “even” a bartender, as Brett noted.

“I have not spoke to Adam Spott in a couple of months. I did briefly date Max, the GM at TomTom but then he just ghosted me,” Scheana revealed.

Scheana then said that during her romance with Max, she bought him an Apple watch to show him how much she cared but he didn’t bother using it to get back to her.

Although Scheana didn’t have much luck in love during the early moments of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, she recently went public with her new boyfriend Brock Davies on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana went public with Brock in November and around the same time, she opened up about their relationship during an interview with People magazine.

“I’m happy,” she told the outlet while attending the BravoCon fan convention in New York City. “I don’t feel like I need to brag about him because I know he’s not going anywhere… He’s very nice, and he treats me the way I deserve to be treated.”

Also during the event, Scheana’s co-star and friend, Lala Kent, said that when it comes to Scheana’s new man, his actions speak for themselves.

“And he’s so hot,” Lala added.