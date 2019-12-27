Sean Hunter, The ‘Peloton Husband,’ Gave His Real-Life Girlfriend A Peloton For Christmas

The actor who played the 'Peloton husband' in the controversial commercial actually give his own girlfriend a Peloton on Christmas morning.

Few can forget the now infamous Peloton exercise commercial that received major backlash. In the commercial, actor Sean Hunter played a husband who surprised his wife with the pricey exercise bike on Christmas morning. Even though Hunter was attacked on social media for his role in the controversial advertisement, that didn’t stop him from purchasing his real-life girlfriend the very same exercise bike for Christmas, according to Boston News.

Hunter, who is from Canada, shared an Instagram post featuring him alongside his girlfriend on Christmas. She is perched on top of a Peloton exercise bike with a red-and-white bow on it. They are both smiling broadly.

“Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me),” Hunter joked in his caption.

His post comes after the Peloton company was forced to respond to backlash they received over the advertisement that many thought promoted fat shaming. Many pointed out that the actress that plays the Peloton wife, Monica Ruiz, is quite thin. Viewers didn’t like that the gift suggested that the husband felt his wife needed to lose weight, thus purchasing exercise equipment for her. Others simply found the commercial comical due to how corny it was and because of the odd, fearful expressions Ruiz made throughout it.

Social media was quickly filled with memes and other comical comments poking fun at various aspects of the bizarre commercial. The price alone was laughable to some social media users. Many joked about how instead of dropping $2,245 on the Peloton, people interested in losing weight could just take a jog around the block for free.

But Peloton insists that their advertisement was simply misinterpreted, as they said in a public statement after the backlash. They recalled the positive messages they have received from their customers throughout the years about the impact their exercise equipment has changed their lives, as The Inquisitr previously reported.