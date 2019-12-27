Donny Osmond Asks Fans For Special Favor On Instagram: ‘If You’re Feeling Nostalgic’

Donny Osmond is asking fans for a special favor on Instagram “if you’re feeling nostalgic.” The entertainer is rallying his worldwide group of admirers to share their old memories and momentoes of the Osmond family on his website, so everyone can reflect and look back at them together.

In a caption that accompanied a series of images, Donny is enlisting fans to help to add to his career timeline on Donny.com. The singer revealed he is most interested in hearing about the shared memories both he and his followers share via photos, ticket stubs or images that mean the most to them.

On Donny’s website, there is a tab called “Through the Years” that leads fans to a timeline where admirers of the singing family will be able to see keepsakes from other fans.

The accompanying photos show the Osmond Brothers, which included Donny, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay receiving both gold records and albums, the band performing sometime in the 1970s and a ticket stub from the Illinois State Fair in 1978.

Said Donny to his followers in the photo’s caption, “It would be wonderful to revisit and document our shared memories through the years. ⁣”

Fans quickly rallied to Donny’s call, sharing their own special memories in the comments section of the flashback photos.

“The torture I endured when I wore my Osmonds t-shirt with “I’M SWEET AND INNOCENT” across the back still makes me smile 50 plus years later,” shared one fan regarding her memories as a young fan of the band, who promoted family values in the 1970s and 80s, during a time in music when other, more not-so-innocent ideals were at play.

“Went to see the Osmond’s in Raleigh at The Dorton Arena when I was probably in the sixth grade. One of my classmates caught something you threw from the stage. She was one lucky girl.” remarked a second admirer of Donny’s.

“I have tons of items from the past 50 years I did send some previously, but you didn’t use any of them. I will see if I have anything you might like,” said a third fan of their excitement at sharing her own momentoes with millions of their fellow Osmond fans worldwide.

Donny Osmond recently ended an 11-year show run at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas alongside sister Marie Osmond. He is currently wrapping production on his 62nd album, which he has been working on for the better part of 2019.

He teased the title to fans in a cryptic manner. “It’s called F_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T,” he wrote in the photo caption, joking that he was giving fans a little Pat Sajak Wheel of Fortune moment to allow them to try and figure it out themselves, rather than spilling the title.