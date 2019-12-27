Despite Recent Success, LA Clippers Could Seek ‘Another Piece’ Before February Trade Deadline

Though they have yet to reach their full potential, the Los Angeles Clippers are now starting to live up to expectations as the favorite to win the 2020 NBA championship. In their recent Christmas game at Staples Center, the Clippers defeated their top Western Conference rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the second time this season to prove that they are currently the best team in Los Angeles. However, despite their current success, Robby Kalland of Uproxx believes that the Clippers could still seek roster upgrades before the February trade deadline.

In his recent article, Kalland mentioned three things that should be on the Clippers’ holiday wishlist. First on his list is finding “another piece” that could complement their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. One of the areas that the Clippers could improve is the point guard position, where they could target Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“The Clippers could use something more. You can make an argument that they could use an upgrade at point guard, maybe making a run at Jrue Holiday, but at the same time, what Patrick Beverley brings to this team and the closing lineup is so unique you almost don’t want to do something that takes him off the floor. If Holiday is available for the right price, that’s a move they almost have to make, but the Pelicans will reportedly be asking a significant price for him (as they should) and it might not be worth diminishing the quality of their depth.”

Holiday is undeniably an upgrade over Patrick Beverley at the point guard position. Aside from being a great defender, Holiday would also give the Clippers a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 29-year-old floor general is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.8 steals, while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.

However, bringing Holiday to Los Angeles could come with a huge price, and as Kalland noted, engaging in a trade deal with the Pelicans could affect the quality of the Clippers’ depth. If the Clippers are already content with Beverley as their starting point guard, they could focus on improving their center depth.

With Montrezl Harrell current doing a great job as the man in the middle, Kalland believes that the Clippers could just look for a potential upgrade for Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green as his primary backup.

Kalland suggested that the Clippers could target someone like Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, who could help them battle against big men from other Western Conference powerhouse teams, like Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, and Clint Capela of the Houston Rockets.