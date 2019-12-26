Rudy Giuliani Lists Himself As A ‘Government Official’ On Facebook Page

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been under scrutiny thanks to his role in the alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine at the center of the impeachment probe into the president. Now, Giuliani is causing some social media backlash for his new Facebook page, which lists him as a former U.S. attorney general as well as a “government official,” reports Newsweek.

Giuliani was the associate attorney general under former President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1983 as well as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York until George H.W. Bush became president. The 75-year-old attorney also served as mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001 and made a bid for president in 2008. When Trump became president, he offered the attorney general position to Giuliani, which he ultimately turned down.

Most recently, Giuliani created some potential controversy when he suggested that he was “more of a Jew” than reported Holocaust survivor George Soros, who is known for putting money into liberal and progressive causes.

“I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue,” Giuliani said in an interview with New York Magazine. “He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DAs in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

You were once a US Attorney in @SDNYnews, but were never appointed US Attorney General nor served in that capacity. Why are you misrepresenting your public service? pic.twitter.com/yxTDrxxsGs — Alex Howard (@digiphile) December 24, 2019

In an op-ed for CNN, Lev Golinkin touched on Giuliani’s comments and suggested they are anti-Semitic and not just “vile” but “dangerous.”

“The anti-Soros tropes like those evoked by Giuliani may tacitly encourage those prone to violence, resulting in Jewish bodies on the streets,” Golinkin wrote.

“Most disturbingly, we can’t write this off as the inebriated ravings of a single man,” he continued, noting that Giuliani’s sentiments have been repeated by everyone from Trump and Republican lawmakers to Fox News hosts.

Giuliani has also come under scrutiny after his business associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested for alleged campaign finance fraud. The pair are accused of funneling money into Republican campaigns that agreed to represent Ukrainian interests.

The increased scrutiny has put the spotlight on Giuliani’s involvement in Trump’s alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine. Joyce White Vance, a law professor and former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, called the alleged scheme a “vintage mob operation.” She noted that Giuliani appears to have acted as Trump’s lieutenant, conveying the president’s orders to others involved in the purported pressure campaign.

Both Giuliani and Trump continue to deny any wrongdoing in regards to their Ukraine dealings.