Kelly Ripa Sparkles In Santa-Inspired Outfit, Takes Selfie Videos: ‘So I Know I Was Here’

Kelly Ripa wanted to make sure to capture her Christmas Day outfit so she posted a couple of “selfie videos” and shared them with her fans. The first video posted on Ripa’s Instagram story started with a view of her shoes. The silver, glittery heels featured a thick strap and were extremely festive. Ripa moved up to her accordion-style, red skirt that also had a fair share of glitter going on. She was lying down and moving back and forth as her outfit twinkled thanks to the white lights on the nearby Christmas tree. Ripa chose a song from Edward Scissorhands to accompany the video.

Ripa’s top was very fun — a gray, long-sleeved blouse with a festive sequined Santa on the front — but it was upside down in the video.

The second video that Ripa posted, however, was right side up. The Live! co-host lounged in front of the Christmas tree while giving fans a better view of her outfit. She completed the look with a choker-style necklace and a headband. Said headband appeared to feature faux berries, to top off the holiday look.

“That’s right. Selfie videos so I know I was here,” Ripa captioned the second video.

Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos recently escaped the city. The couple traveled to a snowy region and have spent their time skiing in the mountains.

It’s unclear exactly where Ripa and Consuelos spent their Christmas. And while the couple’s three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, weren’t featured on either of their parents’ Instagram stories on Christmas Day, it is presumed that they were together on December 25.

“We try not to deviate from how we were raised. [We were taught to appreciate] the stuff that you cannot buy, which is being together. They’re making more stuff all the time, but they’re not making more time. So time is really the thing we value,” Ripa previously told People Magazine.

It doesn’t appear, however, that Ripa and Consuelos were back in New York, based on Ripa’s videos. The tree in her Christmas Day posts doesn’t look the same as her Christmas tree at home, which she shared a photo of earlier this month. Ripa and Consuelos are known to take vacations and get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life whenever their schedules allow. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if they remained away from New York City through the new year. Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, will, of course, hold down the fort for the ball drop in Times Square.