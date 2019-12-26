Miranda Lambert Rocks Cowboy Hat & Sends Holiday Love From Her Brood Of Furbabies

Miranda Lambert is sharing the holiday love with her fans this season. As those who follow the country singer on Instagram know, Lambert regularly delights her followers with photos and videos from her personal life, which is exactly what she did yesterday to celebrate Christmas. In a gorgeous new photo post that was shared on her page, Miranda got into the holiday spirit in the best way possible.

In the recent social media update, the country singer shared not just one but three brand-new photos. In the first image in the series, the blond beauty posed alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and two other family members. The whole entire crew was all smiles for the shot and each of them rocked a plaid button-down shirt as they posed outside on a porch. In the second photo in the series, Lambert and McLoughlin cozied up to one another while posing on a red deck in front of a pond.

For the last photo in the set, the 36-year-old shared what appeared to be her Christmas card. In the left-hand corner of the shot, Lambert and McLoughlin were all smiles as he wrapped his arms around her. The country singer looked stunning in a cowboy hat and striped shirt as she wore her long locks pulled just at her back. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and red lipstick.

In addition to the photo of herself and her hubby, Lambert shared images of all the animals she owns, which amounts to eight dogs, seven horses, two rabbits, and two cats. In the caption of the post, she wished her followers a “Merry Texmas.” Since the photo went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 126,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments. Some of the singer’s fans commented on the shot to wish her and her family a very merry Christmas while countless others raved over how beautiful she looks. Of course, many others took to the post to gush over all of her adorable animals.

Loading...

“Merry Christmas!! Love the pictures of the herd and you two are so cute!” one fan commented on the post.

“Hope you had a wonderful Christmas and glad you are happy talented lady!” a second added.

“Counting the days till I get to see you in Nashville Ran…show #6 and still haven’t been able to meet you! Oh well! You put on a show well worth it!” another gushed along with a series of emoji.