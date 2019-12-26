Sofia Vergara Rocks Tube Top & Maxi Skirt In Stunning Selfie With Chihuahua

Sofia Vergara’s most recent social media share has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the mother of one on Instagram know, Sofia regularly flaunts her flawless figure on the platform while wearing some pretty hot outfits. In recent weeks, the Modern Family star has been sharing a ton of photos with her loyal followers, and yesterday was no exception.

In a gorgeous new image that was posted on her page, the actress looked picture-perfect on Christmas. Vergara did not specifically mention where she was, but she appeared to be in a hotel room, as she mentioned “island life” in the caption. In the photo itself, Sofia stood front and center, snapping a selfie in the mirror with a smile on her face. She looked dressed to impress in a loose-fitting white tube top that teased a glimpse of her taut tummy. She paired the top with a black maxi skirt that had a green and pink floral pattern all over it.

The stunner wore her long locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. To add a little pop of bling to her look, Sofia rocked a few bracelets on her wrist as she held her Chihuahua in her arms.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 94,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the shot to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more commented on the post to wish her a Merry Christmas.

“I love that outfit!! You are so beautiful!” one fan gushed.

“Your chihuahua looks like a carbon copy of mine,” a second added, followed by a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Hello Ms. Sofia, Im a huge fan of yours. You never fail to humor me whenever i saw you on screen. God Bless you!” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sofia sizzled in another red-hot look, that time in a dress. In the shot, the actress was clad in a tight-fitting, animal-print dress that hugged her every curve, showing off just a little hint of her decolletage. Like her most recent share, that one earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 167,000 likes.