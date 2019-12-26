Kelly Ripa Snaps Chilly Ski Lift Selfie With Mark Consuelos: ‘Naughty And Nice’

Kelly Ripa is enjoying a little getaway this holiday break. As those who follow the talk show personality on social media know, Ripa regularly shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on her popular Instagram page. With each and every photo that she posts, she earns a ton of attention from her fans. In the most recent snap that was shared, Kelly looked like she was in her element.

In the snowy new snapshot, the beauty struck a pose alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos. Ripa did not specifically tell fans where she was in the shot, but the two appeared to be on a ski lift with some beautiful, snow-covered mountains just behind them. Both Kelly and Mark were all smiles for the shot, looking straight into the camera and grinning from ear to ear. Kelly covered up in a teal ski helmet and a pair of green reflective glasses as well as a puffy, white jacket. She also rocked some sort of black hood or strap under her chin.

For his part, Mark rocked a matte black ski helmet and a pair of green reflective glasses with black rims. The Riverdale star also rocked a plain black jacket and sported his signature scruff for his look. The post has only been live on Kelly’s page for a short time, but it’s earned her a lot of reactions from fans, racking up over 52,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

Some of the talk show host’s followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others asked where she and her hubby were vacationing. A few other fans chimed in to wish her a Merry Christmas. Many simply used emoji rather than words to express their feelings.

“Where is this lovely place?” one fan commented on the photo.

“Looking like a young Ashley Judd in your stories. Absolutely stunning, (as usual),” a second social media user said.

“Merry Christmas to you and your Family,” another Instagrammer wrote on the post, adding a Santa and Christmas tree emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly got a little more dolled-up for a photo op to wish her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, a Merry Christmas. In the gorgeous shot, the mother of three showed off her amazing figure in a tight-fitting black silk dress that hugged her every curve. Like most of her photos and posts do, this one earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 74,000 likes.