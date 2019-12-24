Adele Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Classic Christmas Photo With The Grinch

Adele is celebrating the holidays and showing off her stunning weight loss in a festive holiday photo. On Monday, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer posted a series of black-and-white images of herself on Instagram posing with the Grinch and Santa Claus.

In the image, the singer stands in front of an image of London with Big Ben towering over the city among the falling snow. In the first picture, she stands back to back with the Grinch with her arms folded across her slender waist. She wears a silky dress cut low across the heart-shaped bodice, and her hair is expertly curled into retro waves that fall across the side of her face. She finished the look off with a simple necklace and a bunch of bangles and rings.

In the next photo, the Grinch is replaced with a smiling Santa, who she stands next to with her tongue sticking out in a playful pose. Her entire look recalls the retro glamour of the ’50s.

She captioned the post with a Christmas wish to her fans.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew,” she wrote. “Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch???? Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

In both photos, the singer’s weight loss is evident, and she looks happy to be showing it off. Fans were impressed with her appearance as well. They cheered her “stunning” look and noted that she appears to be healthier and happier than ever.

The hit singer doesn’t appear on Instagram too often, so when she does, people take note. Her most recent photo was from eight weeks ago when she posted an image of her with her eyes closed and lips pursed, showing off her slender jawline.

One fitness expert weighed in on Adele’s weight loss, saying that the singer looks like she has shed about 20 pounds as of late October, The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Adele is looking really amazing. You can see from pictures of her six months ago to now, her skin looks brighter and she is looking much more slim,” the expert said. “Given her height, I’d say she lost around 15 to 20 pounds.”

He reviewed images from Adele at Drake’s birthday party in October to weigh in on her new figure.

“In these new pictures, you can see much more definition in her clavicle, the weight loss through her arms and her legs. Her jaw is much more sculpted as well. She has lost fat evenly from all parts of her body,” he shared.