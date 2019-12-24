Donald Trump Could Be Impeached Twice, Says House Counsel

On Monday, lawyers for the House Judiciary Committee suggested that President Donald Trump could be impeached for a second time, Politico reports. The possibility was raised in a federal court filing signed by House counsel Douglas Letter that addressed the possible testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn. In the filing, Letter said that another impeachment is a possibility if new evidence suggests Donald Trump tried to obstruct investigations into his conduct.

“If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” Letter wrote.

Although no top Democrats have publicly discussed such a possibility, the filing suggests it’s possible. In addition, Letter believes that McGahn’s testimony could provide significant evidence for the forthcoming trial in the Republican-led Senate.

“McGahn’s testimony is critical both to a Senate trial and to the Committee’s ongoing impeachment investigations to determine whether additional Presidential misconduct warrants further action by the Committee,” Letter wrote, noting that McGahn’s testimony holds value outside of these matters as well.

In Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible obstruction of justice by Trump, the former special counsel cited McGahn’s admission that Trump ordered him to remove Mueller from the investigation in June 2017. Per the Mueller report Volume 2, Page 77, McGahn did not comply with Trump’s alleged order to fire Mueller and “prepared to resign” instead. Trump allegedly did not repeat the order, and McGahn would go on to resign in October 2018.

President Trump has been impeached for criminally abusing his power and obstructing Congress' investigation of his wrongdoings. He is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. pic.twitter.com/AXGhNxVuG6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 19, 2019

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in June 2019, Trump denied ordering McGahn to fire Mueller. The president claimed the McGahn was lying and was trying to benefit his image. After Trump’s comment, a source close to McGahn said that Trump was, in fact, the one lying.

Democrats voted last week to impeach Trump on two articles of impeachment: one for abuse of power and the second for obstructing Congress. The next step is a Senate trial, and given that the upper chamber is majority Republican, many are expecting Trump to remain in his position unscathed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones said Sunday that he might vote to acquit Trump if the evidence doesn’t add up. While Jones suggested he is open to voting in favor of impeachment if the “dots get connected,” he also suggested he could vote against the process as well.

“But if those dots aren’t connected and there are other explanations that are consistent with innocence, I will go that way, too,” he said, per The Washington Examiner.