Nicole Polizzi Shares Gorgeous Christmas Photo Of Three Children To Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, star of MTV’s Jersey Shore, shared a gorgeous Christmas photo of her three children ahead of the big gift-giving day, with the star of the show and the man who will bring them their presents on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus.

The reality star is seen standing with the man in the red suit alongside her three children Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo, all dressed in their holiday best during a visit to their Nonna’s house.

Santa made a special pit stop to visit the three children, who appeared delighted to see him in the memorable image shared with Nicole’s social media account.

On the left of the photo is Lorenzo, sporting a red, long-sleeved t-shirt that said: “I’m down with Santa” and black pants.

Giovanna, or Sissy as Nicole’s fans know her, is wearing an adorable blue and white striped long-sleeved t-shirt with two gingerbread men on it, with the saying: “Oh snap!” and festive red pants.

Baby Angelo, who is seen cradled in his mother’s arms, donned a Christmas print onesie but appeared to be more interested in sucking on his own fists then meeting Santa Claus.

Nicole, the matriarch of the clan, wore a festive holiday shirt and black leggings for the photo, with an elf hat headband attached to her long, brown tresses.

Behind the clan was a stunning Christmas tree, decorated with white twinkling lights and a red and gold angel affixed on the top. In front of the fir was two deer made of wooden branches, adding an outdoorsy feel to the gorgeous holiday decor.

Fans were touched by the sweet photo, thrilled the members of the LaValle family were able to meet Santa and that Nicole shared the image with her followers.

Nicole’s former Jersey Shore co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wished the family a Merry Christmas in the comments section of the post.

“Aww beautiful family!! Merry Christmas,” remarked one fan of the photo, followed by a red emoji heart.

Another fan commented on Nicole’s overall look, where she was seen in the pic not wearing any makeup for the casual photo.

“K, not sure if you’re wearing makeup or not but your skin is basically flawless,” applauded an admirer of the former reality star, mom of three and wife of Jionni.

“That Santa looks more like Santa than Santa,” said a third follower of the former reality star.

The unforgettable image was liked over 126,000 times and counting thus far.