Ann Coulter Says Mainstream Media Outlets Want Donald Trump Re-Elected To Keep Their Audiences

Conservative author Ann Coulter recently spoke to Breitbart News in West Palm Beach, Florida, following her speech at Turning Point USA’s fifth annual Student Action Summit. During the talk, Coulter said that the mainstream media outlets want Donald Trump re-elected so they can continue their regular coverage of his presidency.

According to Coulter, The New York Times, MSNBC, and Stephen Colbert were” dying” before Trump made his entry into politics.

“I do think there’s something to the idea that they would like Trump to be re-elected so they can keep denouncing him, calling him a traitor, going mental every night, and getting lots of readers of viewers.”

The 58-year-old pundit noted Nicholas Kristof’s admission of such a desire, likely referring to his op-ed for The New York Times in which he claimed that news organizations — cable television channels in particular — have used Trump as a part of their business model since 2018.

“As long as our focus is on Trump, audiences follow,” Kristof wrote.

Coulter also touched on the mainstream media’s reaction to impeachment, which she called “crazy,” suggesting that such media channels are on a mission to reverse the results of the last election.

“Now, usually they don’t like the policies, they complain about the policies, and ‘Oh, [Ronald] Reagan, he’s going to get the world blown up,’ but with Trump — an accurate summary of their position is, ‘We find him icky, get this monster of out of my sight.’ That’s their argument here.”

The Adios, America author also revealed that there are three things she believes the right can learn from Trump’s 2016 campaign — popular positions are more needed than donors, immigration is a make-or-break topic, and attacking the media is viewed favorably. According to Coulter, Republicans need to come around to attacking the media instead of “groveling” to them — a move she believes would help them boost their popularity.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Media Research Center report spotlighted just how much media coverage Trump gets. In particular, it found that the president received significantly more coverage from the Big Three evening newscasts — ABC, CBS, and NBC — than the Democratic presidential candidates from June 1 through August 31.

Across the three months in question, Trump received a total of 838 minutes of airtime, compared to the 187 minutes dedicated to the 21 Democratic candidates in the primary at the time. Notably, most of the coverage of the president was negative and focused on scandals, such as his public spat with the four congresswomen of color known as “The Squad,” and accusations of racism.