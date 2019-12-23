‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Faith Stuns With Her Return

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of December 23 and beyond bring several familiar faces back to Genoa City for the holiday season. Plus, some new faces will show up as 2020 rolls around.

Doug Davidson brings Paul Williams back as the Genoa City Police Department’s police chief this week when Paul gives Chance (Donny Boaz) some advice on Tuesday, December 24, according to SheKnows Soaps. Then on the 25th, he and Christine (Lauralee Bell) share a festive evening with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Davidson said that after that airdate, he’s unsure of when Paul will be included in the storylines during the new year.

Also, Alyvia Alyn Lind reprises her role as Faith Newman when the character arrives home from boarding school on Wednesday, December 25. Sharon (Sharon Case) is thrilled to see her daughter, and no doubt, Faith will also spend some time with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and her grandfather, Victor (Eric Braeden).

Recently, Lind spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her return as Faith, and she is thrilled for her on-screen alter ego to be back on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama for the holidays.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve been able to stay on Y&R for so long. I miss everyone so much when I’m away. When I’ve been off the show for a while, I get so excited to come back and see everybody. It’s actually been one of the constants in my life. It’s kind of like my happy place,” reported Lind.

She explained that she loves the scenes where Faith is the voice of reason while the adults are in crisis, which happens a lot for the young Newman. According to Lind, both she and Faith have grown since the last time Faith was in the storyline, which shocked several of her co-stars. The actress also reported that she has plans to be back on the show after filming a thriller, which means viewers should get another dose of Faith sometime in the spring.

Fenmore Baldwin, as portrayed by Zach Tinker, surprises his parents on Friday, December 27. The pop star returns from a stint in rehab and his tour in some emotional scenes, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Finally, actor Chase Coleman will appear sometime soon in a short-term role for the soap. He’ll be a recording artist named Tanner Watts. Tanner has a past connection in Genoa City, which may end up being the beginning of an exciting storyline. Perhaps Fen or even Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) could be involved since they are with Devon’s (Bryton James) music label. Previously, Coleman portrayed Garrett on One Life to Live, which means soap fans may recognize him when he shows up on the screen soon.