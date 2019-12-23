‘The Witcher’ Is Now Netflix’s Highest Rating Series On IMDB

Competing against the likes of 'Stranger Things' and 'The Haunting of Hill House,' 'The Witcher' has just claimed top spot for Netflix.

With Netflix‘s The Witcher only just dropping to the streaming service this week, the high fantasy series has already topped the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) charts, according to Forbes.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Based on a series of hugely popular books and video games, the chances were always good that The Witcher would get a large viewing by fans. In addition, the series had already drawn comparisons to HBO’s wildly successful epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

The first season of The Witcher introduces three main characters. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is a Witcher tasked with hunting and destroying errant monsters. The character is emotionless, as is his kind, yet he is drawn into helping others. Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is a part-elf cripple who overcomes these obstacles to become a mighty mage. Ciri (Freya Allan) is the granddaughter of the king and queen and must search out Geralt after a devasting loss.

With the potential for a huge following already, it should come as no surprise that the series has managed to top Netflix’s original series on IMDb. It also means that The Witcher is now placed above the likes of Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, The Crown, Ozark, and The Haunting of Hill House. In addition, this record-breaking series has only been available to subscribers for a few days. This means that the potential is there that it will become a near-impossible show for Netflix to beat.

Me walking into work after staying up all night finishing The Witcher in one sitting pic.twitter.com/YULc7F6r5x — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 23, 2019

Currently, The Witcher is listed as having an 8.9 rating on IMDb. This narrowly beats Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Narcos, Peaky Blinders, and House of Cards, which all have a rating of 8.8. However, as more viewers flock to see what all of the hype is about, the potential is there for The Witcher‘s rating to go even higher. Although, Forbes also points out that series quite often hit an early peak position and then drop over time.

While The Witcher maybe Netflix’s top-rating show in IMDb at the moment, it still has quite some way to top the charts completely. Currently, HBO’s limited series, Chernobyl, ranks at 9.5.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Witcher‘s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has already spoken out about the plans for Season 2 of the series as well as a potential seven-season arc. So, the network still has plenty of opportunities to encourage a higher ranking with each subsequent season released.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but, as yet, no premiere date has been announced.