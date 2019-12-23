‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nick Stuns Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday bring Chance needing some advice from Paul. Plus, Nick makes some plans for Christmas, and his guest list ends up being incredibly complicated between his ex and Chelsea’s ex.

Chance (Donny Boaz) seeks advice from Paul (Doug Davidson), according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems like Chance wants to stay in Genoa City and put down some roots for a while. However, he turned down Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) to work as head of security at The Grand Phoenix, so now he’s stuck needing a job should he decide to stick around.

Chance is tired of working undercover even though dropping out of ceilings to catch bad guys like Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) can be rewarding at times. However, when he does that, he’s unable to sustain a lasting relationship. Chance and Abby clearly have a spark, and he wants to see where things go with the Newman heiress turned hotelier. Chance asks Paul for some advice about private investigating. After all, Paul has a background as a PI before he became chief of the Genoa City Police Department. Paul worries, though, that Chance might find himself getting antsy and leave town like he’s been known to do in the past, but Chance thinks he’s going to stay.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes holiday plans. He and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discuss spending time with Summer (Hunter King), and ultimately, Nick asks Phyllis to spend time with Summer and him at his house for Christmas. Phyllis is surprised that Nick is so nice, and she presumes he means at The Ranch, but Nick already spent time with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden), so he invites Phyllis to his house.

Then, Nick also tries to make plans with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He wants Connor (Judah Mackey) and Christian (Alex Wilson) to have the holiday together, and Chelsea understands. However, Adam (Mark Grossman) is Connor’s dad, and Chelsea knows that Adam and Connor will want to spend time together celebrating. She asks Nick to include Adam, which is rather shocking considering how the brothers feel about each other. When Chelsea notes that Nick asked his ex-wife, Phyllis, Nick relents. He agrees to invite Adam over and have one big family Christmas. Overall, Nick wants the boys to enjoy some time together.

However, when Phyllis finds out about Adam, she manages to spill the beans about Adam’s indecent proposal, which leads to a war between the brothers.