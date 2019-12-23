Kailyn Lowry Jokes That She Is Quitting ‘Teen Mom’

With the most recent season of Teen Mom 2 finished, is one of the original cast members calling it quits? Fans who took a peek at Kailyn Lowry’s Twitter on Monday morning may have gotten that idea after she revealed she was “quitting” the show. However, the mom of three wasn’t serious and was actually referencing something else.

“Me & the kids are gona quit teen mom & try to make it on YouTube,” Kailyn wrote along with an emoji that is laughing so hard it is crying.

However, it was the hashtag and comments from her followers that helped show she wasn’t being serious with her tweet. The mom of three wrote “26 million” as a hashtag along with her tweet, referencing a child YouTube star who made $26 million this year on the platform.

According to a report from CNN, the 8-year-old was named the highest earner on the platform by Forbes. His channel has over 22.9 million subscribers.

Of course, many of Kail’s more than 1 million followers are parents themselves and were more than aware of what Kailyn was talking about in her tweet.

“FYI she’s joking. There’s an 8yo kid who made 26 million dollars with YouTube in one year,” one follower commented.

Still, even though Kailyn isn’t serious about quitting her reality television show gig, most fans were supportive and said if she did decide to make videos, they would tune in.

“If anyone could do it — it would be you and those cuties,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “You’d probably have a shot with those 3.”

Along with the many comments, Kailyn’s tweet had over 3,000 likes from her many followers as well as 26 retweets. She didn’t respond to any of the comments left by her fans, though.

Kailyn has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for a decade, and fans love to tune in to watch Kail and her three sons: Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. Unfortunately, she has had to deal with drama while on the show and most recently stormed off the reunion stage. Kail was on stage with the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast when the drama happened, and following the reunion, she spoke out and explained her side of things. She also admitted that she had been through those kinds of situations before and that she regretted how she acted.

Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped the most recent season, but when it returns, Kailyn and her three boys will likely be back.