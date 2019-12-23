‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Ian’s Corrupt Probation Officer Snags Her First Milkovich

Paula – Ian’s (Cameron Monaghan) corrupt parole officer – did some schmoozing during tonight’s episode of Shameless to snag Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) as her new parolee.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of Shameless.

Season 10 has been a great season for Mickey thus far. He got released from prison. And then, he proceeded to get an overly friendly parole officer. His parole officer even snagged him a nice job working as security at a clothing store in a shopping mall.

During tonight’s episode, we watch Ian head to his own job to pick up his paycheck for the week. Unfortunately, he ends up having to sign the entire check over to his parole officer. She explained that his paycheck amounted to what he cost her in kickbacks when he decided to go out of his way to help a pregnant woman in desperate need of medical attention on the side of the road.

Ian and Mickey were enjoying a meal together at the mall shortly after. Gallagher broke the news to Milkovich that he was without a paycheck because of his parole officer. Mickey encouraged his boyfriend to just deal with it.

Things got a little awkward for the boys when none other than Paula showed up and sat down at the table. She explained that she had dinner with Mickey’s parole officer and his family at Olive Garden.

During which time she discussed how damaging it could be to Ian and Mickey’s relationship for them to have two different types of parole officers. She worked out a deal to get him to give her Mickey has her newest parolee.

Paula proceeded to eat both of their food as she revealed that she had a job for them to do together. She encouraged them to quickly finish up their meal before grabbing a few headsets so they could get to work.

She later explained that they would be helping her pick up a parolee who had gone off the grid. She knew he lived in a crack den, but she didn’t want to risk her life to go in there and get him herself. So, she sent Mickey in to do the hard work for her.

Once Mickey obtained him, she told him she wanted him to toss the guy out the window. She started a countdown after threatening her newest parolee. Mickey responded by chucking the guy out the window as she requested.

Paula had both a surprised and pleased expression on her face as she watched the individual fly out the window.

By the time the episode came to an end, Mickey agreed that Ian was right when he had previously opened up about how difficult Paula was. Mickey added that they were going to need to kill Paula as soon as possible. Given the low moral standards the Milkovich and Gallagher families have, it won’t come as too much of a shock to fans if Paula turns up dead soon.

Tonight’s episode of Shameless is currently available for viewing via the Showtime streaming service.