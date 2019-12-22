Hoda Kotb Reveals The Adorable Thing Her Fiance Joel Schiffman Did For Her That Made Her Feel Extra Loved

Newly engaged Hoda Kotb expressed her appreciation for her fiance Joel Schiffman who made her day with a sweet gesture.

Earlier this week, Hoda Kotb took the time to show appreciation for her fiance Joel Schiffman after he offered a particularly sweet, unexpected gesture. She explained that when she woke up in the early hours of the morning and prepared to head off to work, she noticed something on the kitchen table. It was a love note Schiffman had written for her the night before she found the missive, according to Good Housekeeping.

Out of respect for Schiffman, Kotb is generally pretty quiet about her romantic life. But, she felt that this particular gesture was so kind that she needed to share what he did during the fourth hour of the Today Show. She emphasized that even though the note was a little thing, it made her feel really good. She pointed out that it often only takes small gestures like this to totally make someone’s whole day.

“Joel was still sleeping and I opened it, and he had taken the time just to write a beautiful card. And I sat at the kitchen table at 4 o’clock reading it, and I thought, ‘oh my god.’ I go, ‘You wrote me a card.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I just wanted you to get it before you went.’… First of all, it made me feel so good, and number two, anybody can do that and make someone feel that good.”

Kotb appreciated the gesture so much that she stuck the note in her journal so she will always be able to look back at what Joel wrote.

“A handwritten note just says everything, and I saved it in my journal. I put it in there because this is one you want to have,” she told her fourth hour Today co-host, Jenna Bush Hager.

Kotb got engaged to Schiffman last month after six years of dating. They had been sharing a nice dinner on the beach when he surprised her by getting down on one knee and proposing. She, of course, said yes.

The television personality later surprised her Today Show co-stars with the happy news while on-air in order to capture their excited reactions. Hager, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker all gasped in shock when Kotb presented her giant engagement ring. After she shared her happy news, each member of the group took turns hugging her and offering congratulations, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The date of Kotb’s wedding has not yet been revealed, but she has said she expects the nuptials to be in the near future.