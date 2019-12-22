Donald Trump Renews His Attacks On Windmills And The FBI At Post-Impeachment Speech

Rather than addressing the fact that he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, Donald Trump focused on some of his old familiar foes: Democrats, the FBI, and windmills.

To kick off his winter vacation at the so-called Southern White House, Trump gave a speech on Saturday at the Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, as The New York Times reports. Instead of talking about impeachment, his focus was on topics that he has infamously addressed in the past – namely windmills, which he once claimed cause cancer and lower home values.

“They are noisy. They kill the birds,” he said. “You want to see a bird graveyard, go under a windmill someday. You will see more dead birds than you’ve ever seen in your life.”

The Miami Herald reported that Trump didn’t leave things there. Instead, he continued his attack, saying that windmills kill bald eagles in California and send noxious fumes into the air while they’re being manufactured before claiming that his administration had overseen cleaning up the environment.

“Our numbers environmentally are better than they ever were before,” he claimed. “I want the cleanest water on the planet. I want the cleanest air anywhere.”

The attack on green energy comes a month after the president claimed that low-flow toilets were causing people to flush 10 or 15 times to empty the toilet bowl, and railed against energy-efficient lightbulbs, claiming they made him appear orange. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he was directing the Environmental Protection Agency to look into water-efficient toilets to address the so-called problem.

Trump also renewed his claims, which were debunked by a recent investigation, that the FBI had illegally spied on his campaign in 2016.

“These people have gone crazy. They perpetrated the Russia hoax, the biggest lie ever told to the American public,” he said. “They will destroy this country.”

He added that Democrats wanted to open the borders and suppress free speech if they regained control of the Congress and White House in 2020.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump at the Student Action Summit https://t.co/2TvXWgfbNR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 21, 2019

He also cheered the young audience, saying that they were the future and would stand up to the forces of the progressive challengers.

“The radical left doesn’t stand a chance against young conservatives who are putting America first,” he said.

Trump didn’t avoid the topic of impeachment altogether, however. When someone in the audience shouted “where’s Hunter?” Trump responded by saying that it was Joe Biden who attempted a “quid pro quo.”