Chris Brown Has Developed A Stronger Bond With His Ex Ammika Harris Following The Birth Of Their Son, Aeko

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris are reportedly stronger than ever as they work together to raise their newborn son, Aeko.

The “With You” singer and the Instagram model recently shocked their fans with the first few photos of their son, who was born on November 20. Prior to the Aeko’s birth, fans of the two weren’t sure if they were officially back together or not. Neither Brown nor Harris went on to confirm or deny if they are together, but have both had affectionate words for each other on their respective Instagram pages.

According to Hollywood Life, while the relationship between Brown and Harris isn’t abundantly clear, the two have been by each other’s side. A source revealed to the outlet that Brown has supported Harris she deals with being a first-time mom to their baby boy. The source also shared that the pair have developed a “stronger bond” with each other since their baby was born. Brown is also “grateful” to Harris for giving him the gift of his first son and both parents will be spoiling Aeko this holiday season. Before Aeko, Brown only had one daughter with Nia Guzman, Royalty, 5

Harris is reportedly grateful to Brown for their son as well. The source added that, since having Aeko, Harris has changed for the better. She is reportedly a “natural” at motherhood and almost instantly took to her baby boy. The new mom has been “nurturing” and attentive to Aeko since she held him in her arms. Harris’ close family and friends have also noticed the shift in her behavior since she became a mother.

“Ammika’s loved ones have seen a different side of her since becoming a mom and it’s only made her even more beautiful in their eyes than they ever imagined. She is so protective of Aeko, she’s constantly holding him, staring at him, and never wants to put him down. It’s really adorable and it’s so sweet to see the love between them.”

While neither Brown nor Harris have given an exact timeline of their relationship, the pair reportedly connected back in 2018. During their relationship, the two were private about their affair, only seldom sharing photos of each other on social media. The exes’ reasoning for being discreet could’ve been due to comments about the model on social media. Commenters have reportedly expressed their distaste for Harris in the past, and have even compared her to Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran.