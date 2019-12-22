Elon Musk Takes A Shot At His ‘Insane’ Wikipedia Page

Technology entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on his Wikipedia page, which he claims to have read Sunday for the first time in “years.”

“Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It’s insane! Btw, can someone please delete ‘investor’. I do basically zero investing,” Musk tweeted.

“If Tesla & SpaceX go bankrupt, so will I. As it should be,” he wrote in the same thread.

Musk further elaborated in a response to a user’s reaction to his initial comments.

“My wiki is a war zone with a zillion edits. At least it’s obviously not curated! Some day, I should probably write what *my* fictionalized version of reality is.”

Musk’s jab at the inaccuracy of Wikipedia may not be unfounded. A 2015 Forbes report concluded that the accuracy of Wikipedia is mixed. When compared to Encyclopedia Britannica, the report found that Wikipedia was more biased and left-leaning. Of course, Live Science found that the pair were roughly similar in terms of accuracy. The publication also noted a 2008 study that found Wikipedia to have an accuracy rate of about 80 percent compared to the 95 to 96 percent of other sources, noting that such a result is “not bad” for a crowd-sourced encyclopedia.

Musk also took the time to respond to questions about the history of his companies Tesla and SpaceX, as well as queries about his Tesla products. One user asked when the release of the planned hardware update for Tesla vehicles would arrive, to which Musk said it would likely roll out Sunday evening.

Another user wondered if the 48-year-old entrepreneur would be working for the holidays.

“Unfortunately, this has been necessary for many years, but hopefully not forever,” Musk tweeted.

Musk recently unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck, which was marketed as being indestructible with impenetrable glass. In a now-infamous demonstration of the vehicle, a designer damaged the allegedly impenetrable glass. The embarrassing incident reportedly sent Tesla’s stock down 6 percent, which removed $768 million from Musk’s net worth thanks to much of said worth being tied in the company’s stock, as he noted in his recent Twitter thread. Despite the hit, Musk still has an estimated total net worth of $23.6 billion, according to Forbes.

As for SpaceX, it was recently revealed that the company would be flying a shipment of marijuana to space to see if its cell cultures mutate. The data from the experiment could be used to shed light on how plants are effected by the stresses of space travel.