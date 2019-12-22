Cory Booker Says He Wants To Go ‘Mano A Mano’ With Donald Trump On The Debate Floor

Booker also made clear that though he believes Trump violated his oath of office, he will remain impartial in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who has struggled to gain much traction in his attempt to become the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election, said he wants to face President Donald Trump “mano a mano” in a debate.

According to The Hill, Booker made the comment during an interview Sunday on NBC News’ Meet The Press, citing his competitive spirit as the reason why he wants to face the president in a head-on debate over the issues.

“As a guy who is a big competitor, I want to beat Donald Trump mano a mano, I want to face him down on a debate floor,” Booker said while explaining that he, nor anyone on his side of the political aisle, are happy about the fact that Trump is facing a trial in the U.S. Senate for possible removal from the White House.

Booker went on to affirm that he would be abiding by the oath of remaining impartial during the upcoming Senate trial, even though he believes the president violated his oath of office in the Ukraine phone call that originally sparked the formal impeachment process several months ago.

“I’m going to evaluate the facts objectively and honor the oath that I swore even though I think Donald Trump has violated his oath of office,” Booker said.

The 2020 Democratic candidate also claimed that America was experiencing some level of impeachment fatigue and indicated his readiness to move on to other issues once the Senate trial is wrapped up.

However, there’s no real indication of what that might be, as Congress is currently on a holiday recess that will last into the beginning of 2020. On top of that, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made headlines after the historic impeachment vote last week when she announced that she was withholding the impeachment process from the Senate, presumably in order to allow Democratic Senate leadership to negotiate the best rules package for the upcoming trial.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Loading...

Booker, who has more name recognition than some of the leading candidates, has so far failed to impress voters in most state and national polls. According to the Real Clear Politics rolling average, Booker currently sits in seventh place with only 2.5 percent of support.

Though Booker met the specified donor threshold to qualify for the December Democratic primary debate stage, unfortunately for his campaign they failed to meet all the polling requirements, further crippling his efforts to become the 2020 Democratic nominee.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, because of his campaign’s failure to meet the debate requirements, he recently asked the Democratic National Committee to alter the rules for upcoming debates in January and February.