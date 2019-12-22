Britney Spears And Boyfriend Sam Asghari Pose In Front Of A Massive Christmas Tree, And Fans Love It

Birtney's fans had a lot to say about her tree, her boyfriend, her gifts, and her decor.

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posed together for a festive holiday photo in front of a towering Christmas tree.

On Saturday, Britney took to Instagram to share the snapshot with her 23.2 million Instagram followers. The 38-year-old pop superstar was rocking a form-fitting teal turtleneck sweater with dark skinny jeans. The outfit perfectly showcased her fit figure and famous curves. Britney was also wearing a pair of knee-high brown suede boots. Her stylish winter footwear had high heels and slouchy tops.

Britney was wearing her long, light golden blond tresses up in a high, loose ponytail. She was sporting dark eye makeup and bright red lipstick. The “Toxic” singer had a huge smile on her face.

Sam was wearing a dark blue T-shirt that showed off his bulging biceps and wide chest. His outfit also included a thick black circle scarf, black skinny jeans, and brown boots. The dark-haired personal trainer posed with his right arm around Britney’s slender waist and his left thumb hooked in his pocket. He had a slight smirk on his face.

Britney and Sam posed inside Britney’s Los Angeles home, where a massive Christmas tree had been erected. The couple stood in front of the decorated tree, which was more than twice as tall as they were. It was wrapped in shiny gold ribbons, which was arranged in a lattice design. Bright white lights, large gold bows, and shiny glass ornaments of various sizes also covered the tree. Two light-up wire deer stood on each side of the tree, and a few colorful gift bags sat underneath it.

In the caption of her post, Britney wished her followers a Merry Christmas. So far, her holiday greeting and photo has received over 240,000 likes and thousands of comments. Sam responded to his girlfriend’s post with a Santa joke.

“Santa clause lost a lot of weight this year,” Sam wrote, punctuating his comment with a crying laughing emoji. “Please leave protein cookies.”

Many of Britney’s fans wished their idol a “Merry Britmas.” They also commented on Britney’s use of gift bags instead of wrapping paper and her deer decorations, which are usually seen outside in yards.

“That massive tree, and then gift bags from the dollar store (just bought the same ones the other day) is just hitting me so good right now! That’s the kinda balance I love to see,” wrote one fan.

“QUEEN OF INDOOR/OUTDOOR DECOR. MERRY CHRISTMAS! YOU MEAN MORE TO ME THAN JESUS CHRIST!!!” another commenter wrote.

Britney’s tree, house, and her boyfriend got a little love as well.

“Imagine being that hot with that piece of arm candy with that tree in that house,” remarked one admirer.

Britney isn’t the only ’90s pop princess who has shown off her holiday decor on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christina Aguilera’s massive Christmas tree made an appearance in a holiday-themed video that she posted on Instagram a few hours before Britney shared her photo.