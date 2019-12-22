‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Christmas Brings Salem Together, Kayla Spots Steve

Days of Our Lives is celebrating Christmas this week, and fans will see many of their favorite characters come together in order to celebrate the special holiday.

In the brand new weekly preview, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his family, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Abigail (Kate Mansi), and JJ (Casey Moss) are seen surprising Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) at the Horton house as they yell out “Merry Christmas” to an excited Julie.

Meanwhile, Abigail’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is seen reading a book while snuggled up on the couch with the couple’s children, Thomas and Charlotte.

Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) smiles as she watches her close friend Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) play with her daughter, Holly Jonas.

Meanwhile, couples like John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) are seen sipping champagne while celebrating the holiday as Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) runs into Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) open arms while he gets festive in a Santa hat.

It seems that everyone in Salem will be making some very special memories together this Christmas season, as the characters gather with their loved ones after a long, hard year of ups and downs left many of them feeling very broken and defeated.

As loved ones come together for the holidays, Kayla thinks she sees the one love she's never forgotten: Steve. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/eOvucbpTub — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) is seen confiding in her big brother, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) about how she’s feeling sad this holiday season without the love of her life, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) by her side.

Although Kayla and Steve have divorced and she’s moved on to Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), she tells Roman that she can’t help but think about all of the amazing holiday memories she has with Steve as tears come to her eyes.

Later, Kayla is seen with the children at the hospital as a man dressed as Santa comes to give the kids gifts, and she recognizes the gleam in his eye.

Steve is seen dressed as Santa as he appears to try and hide from Kayla. However, she’s catches him. Sadly, fans of the soap opera know that Steve is no longer himself. In fact, he’s now Salem’s biggest villain, Stefano DiMera.

Stefano has completely taken over Steve’s body, and is now walking around Salem in a Santa suit in hopes of spying on his family, friends, and enemies without going noticed. However, Steve’s face could never hide from Kayla.

Days of Our Lives fans can see all of the Christmas festivities unfold in Salem when the show airs weekday afternoons on NBC.