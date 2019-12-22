Felicity Huffman Spotted Out And About, Looking Casual With A Makeup-Free Face

Felicity Huffman looked comfortable and casual while out in Los Angeles gathering groceries.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman looked comfortable and casual while spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California, this past week. The actress was sporting athletic clothes, dressed in leggings, a purple jacket, and some sneakers. Her hair was pulled back in a loose bun, and she finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses, according to The Daily Mail.

Huffman appeared to simply be running errands, picking up a few groceries from Ralph’s. Instead of using a plastic bag, the actress clutched her items to her chest, balancing them carefully while making her way to her vehicle. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, seemed to also be having a laid back day. He was spotted out on a drive in his Porsche, enjoying the Los Angeles weather. He was wearing a hat and a pair of shades.

Huffman and her husband have been through a lot in the past year due to her role in the college admissions scandal. The star is currently in the midst of completing her court ordered 250 hours of community service. This was a part of her sentencing, along with a $30,000 fine and 14 days behind bars.

She has already completed her prison time and paid her fine in full. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, to have her daughter’s SAT exam responses corrected so she’d score higher on the exam. Her daughter did not know of her wrongdoing at the time.

It appears that the worst is over for this family, who recently received some positive news about their youngest daughter, Georgia Macy. Georgia was recently accepted to Vassar University where she will be attending in the fall, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The teenager shared this exciting news on her Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, their older daughter, Sophia Grace, will be taking a gap year. The family is currently in the process of healing and restoring their trust in Huffman following the scandal.

Macy opened up about how they are all coping in a recent interview in which he said that his daughters are in therapy to deal with everything that happened.

“After her arrest Felicity found a wonderful family therapist and we’ve all been going (in various combinations) for the last few months. There is much to be done, and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through, but we are making progress,” he said.