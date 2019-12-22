Lou Dobbs: Donald Trump Is ‘The Greatest President In Our History’

Dobbs predicts 'century after century of veneration for this president.'

During the opening monologue of his Fox Business show on Friday, host Lou Dobbs offered lavish praise for President Donald Trump, reports Mediaite.

Dobbs began his monologue by blasting Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and alleging that Democrats are trying to “overthrow” Trump via impeachment.

Noting that Pelosi has still not sent the articles of impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate, Dobbs characterized the situation as House Democrats “trying to overthrow the greatest president in our history.”

The House voted to impeach Trump earlier this week, but Pelosi is still holding up the articles of impeachment, refusing to send them to the Senate unless Majority Leader Mitch McConnell commits to holding a full trial.

According to Democrats, Trump is guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president, Democrats claim, committed multiple impeachable offenses when he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals, threatening to cut military aid unless his requests are fulfilled.

“As for Mitch McConnell, he’s fine with all of it,” Dobbs continued his monologue, arguing that the Senate majority leader does not need “swamp attorneys” to tell him that Democrats will lose control of the House and that Trump will win re-election come November 2020.

Predicting that impeachment will fail, Dobbs said that Trump has accomplished more “in two weeks than the entire Democratic Party this year.”

The controversial host concluded his monologue by predicting centuries of “veneration” for Trump. According to Dobbs, Trump will not only be exonerated, but he will also be admired for centuries to come, as will his Republican Party.

“History is written by the winners, and that means President Trump and the Republican Party he leads will be the ones who decide. And it will be exoneration, and it will be century after century of veneration for this president.”

As Mediaite notes, Dobbs is known to frequently heap praise on Trump. The host was recently ridiculed for crediting Trump with the weekend and thanking him for making it possible for all Americans.

Known for pushing the “birther” conspiracy theory, according to which former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, Dobbs is considered to be an influential voice in the Trump White House.

Making America Great. Jonathan Ward explains how the Phase-one trade deal with China will make America a geo-political powerhouse. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/7cwfA6HgwV — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 21, 2019

According to The Washington Post, Dobbs — an immigration hardliner — inspired some of Trump’s most controversial immigration policies. The host reportedly urged the president to declare a national emergency to pay for the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and advised the president to fire former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.