‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: A Newborn Baby For The Newmans

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings a huge surprise for the Newmans as Genoa City celebrates Christmas.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is thrilled that it’s time for Christmas. She has plans for her and Billy (Jason Thompson) to visit Reed in Telluride, and she screams for joy because she is so excited. While Billy is less enthusiastic, it looks like the family will be together for the holiday.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) are back on track after experiencing some tough times due to Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Devon’s obsession with the woman who looks so much like his late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Elena declares that she’s been a very good girl, and Devon seems prepared to make all her biggest holiday wishes for come true.

Fenmore (Zach Tinker) surprises his parents, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc), with an unexpected return when they are at Crimson Lights with Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell). The foursome is celebrating their friendship during the holiday festivities.

Plus, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) also returns, and she shows up at Crimson Lights in time to give Sharon (Sharon Case) a huge hug. Later, Faith will see Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and then Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

At Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor), the newlyweds enjoy a fun moment under the mistletoe as they celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple. This year is a far cry from last Christmas when Lola broke up with Kyle over his gift of a designer purse.

Meanwhile, on Christmas, Nikki and Victor get the shock of their lives. Nikki, clad in riding gear, brings in a basket with an abandoned newborn baby girl resting in it. Nikki declares that she’s heartbroken by the little one who has no family during the holiday, and Victor looks at his wife with tears in his eyes. It seems like the Newmans will have an unusual and unexpected guest around their holiday table, and there is no telling where this newborn baby will lead them.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wasn’t as good as Elena, and she admits that she’s on Santa’s naughty list this year, but that may not mean a terrible Christmas for her, though.

Finally, Adam (Mark Grossman) makes a strong play for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) when he declares his love for her, but given her recent night with Nick, it doesn’t seem like she feels the same way.