‘Shameless’ Star Steve Howey Rocks A Serious ‘Stache’ On Instagram

Shameless star Steve Howey took to Instagram roughly 24 hours ago to share a snap that featured his character, Kevin Ball, rocking a serious “stache.”

The snapshot looked to be a sneak preview from tomorrow night’s episode of Shameless. It featured Kevin sitting in some sort of audience while sporting a new mustache. The ‘stache looked a little more like a thick strip of fur as it was a shade or two darker than the rest of his facial hair.

As if the mustache across his face wasn’t usual enough for the character, Kev also sported a white-and-maroon baseball cap, a light-blue collared polo shirt, and a pair of denim overalls.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kev appeared to be sitting in a crowd with Veronica Fisher (Shanola Hampton). Veronica was dressed in an equally strange ensemble as she sported blonde locks on top of her head.

In the comments of the two Instagram posts, many Shameless fans speculated the duo were attending some sort of meeting or event while trying to hide their identity. Given Kev’s lack of intellect that Shameless fans have come to love over the years, it is unlikely the duo would do a very good job blending into a crowd and going incognito.

Live on his profile for roughly 24 hours, the strange photo has been well-received by his 1.5 million followers. In fact, the photo accumulated just over 40,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.

His co-star Emma Kenney was one of the first to comment on the fun photo asking, “who is he?”

One follower responded noting that they read her question in Debbie Gallagher’s voice. The individual went on to reveal that while they loved Kenney as an actress, they weren’t always a huge fan of her character in the series.

Another follower pointed out how thin Steve looked in this photo.

“I did a sprint triathlon the day before. I fatten up in later episodes.” Howey jokingly explained in response.

Several of his other followers chimed in that they weren’t a huge fan of a scrawny Kevin as they preferred him with a little meat on his bones.

According to other activity on his Instagram profile, things get a little weird for Kevin during tomorrow night’s episode of Shameless.

Roughly 48 hours ago, Steve shared a snap of his character with both of his hands in the air at the Albi with a pool table behind him as he freaked out. The caption revealed he’d just touched a dead guy.

In the comments, his followers were quick to gush about how his character was one of their favorites in the series.

You can catch Steve Howey as Kevin Ball tomorrow night only on Showtime.