Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Will Be ‘Off The Charts,’ Confirms She’s Someone’s ‘Hype Man’

Fans shouldn't worry about a lack of drama on 'RHOBH' Season 10.

Lisa Rinna doesn’t want fans to worry about a potentially lackluster season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After wrapping production on Season 10 with the finale episode last Saturday, Rinna took to her Instagram page to share a couple of posts about the episodes that are to come.

“Season 10. Off the charts! OMG. #RHOBH and yes I am the best #hypeman,” she wrote in her first post, according to a screenshot shared by the Real Housewives Franchise on Instagram.

“I think it may be the best one yet,” she added.

Because Lisa Vanderpump announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June before the rest of the cast reunited to film the Season 9 reunion, many fans of the series have suspected that the series wouldn’t be as exciting without her. However, as a number of cast members, including Rinna, feud online, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

As fans of the series may have seen, Rinna caused a stir earlier this week when she shockingly called out Denise Richards for failing to show up to the finale filming on Saturday night at Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK’s home in Encino, California, with the rest of the cast.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Rinna appeared on Brad Goreski’s podcast, Brad Behavior, weeks ago, where she suggested it was actually Vanderpump who was behind the ongoing rumors claiming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 would be less than thrilling.

During the same interview, Rinna refuted claims of a lackluster 10th season.

“What I can say is everything you’re hearing about nothing going on and it is a boring season, I’m going to say that’s not true,” Rinna said at the time. “It’s just not. There’s a lot of different things going on. The show is great because we’ve moved forward and new stories are being told and you’re getting to know new cast members. That’s always fresh and exciting.”

As for reports claiming that Vanderpump was the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna said that when it comes to the reality series, no one person is the star. Instead, it is the show itself that is the star and the cast members who appear on it are all “interchangeable.”

Rinna joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the series’ fifth season and has been appearing full-time ever since.