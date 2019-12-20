Donald Trump Says He’s Never Reading ‘ET’ Again After ‘Christianity Today’ Calls For Him To Be Removed

'ET' is short for 'Entertainment Tonight,' a celebrity gossip magazine; 'Christianity Today' called for his removal from office.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to complain about a top evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, calling for him to removed from office. He promised that he was never going to read ET, a different magazine that doesn’t cover politics, again.

As reported on Thursday by The Inquisitr, Christianity Today, a leading magazine in the evangelical Christian community, published an editorial that called for Trump’s removal from office.

The publication claimed that, though Democrats have “had it out for [Trump] from day one,” that doesn’t change the fact that he “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” which the magazine calls not only a violation of the Constitution but also “immoral.”

“That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments,” the op-ed reads.

That the magazine would publish such an op-ed was eyebrow-raising, considering that the evangelical Christian community is enthusiastically supportive of Trump. Indeed, as The Boston Globe reported in November, 80 percent of white voters who identify as evangelical Christians voted for Trump in 2016, and his support with evangelicals has remained steadfast.

Trump, for his part, made it clear in a series of tweets Friday morning that he believes Christianity Today is missing the mark in calling for him to be removed from office.

First, he called the magazine “far left” and noted that it hasn’t been controlled by the Billy Graham family for years.

A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

He then went on to say that, in the absence of Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the country would be run by a politician with designs on taking away freedom of religion.

….have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Loading...

Why Trump promised to never read ET again is unclear. ET is, in the magazine industry, short for Entertainment Tonight. Like its name suggests, the syndicated TV show that bears the name, and its affiliated website and social media accounts, cover the entertainment industry, not politics or religion. Many of its stories focusing on the goings-on in various celebrities’ lives and careers.

As for the Graham family’s connection to Christianity Today, it seems that at least one member of the family is appalled at the op-ed. As The Washington Examiner reports, Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, called it “unfathomable” that the magazine his late father founded, and said that the elder Graham would have been “disappointed” at the op-ed.