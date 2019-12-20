Hoda Kotb Shares Photos From Fun ‘Today’ Christmas Party & Reveals Savannah Guthrie Is ‘On The Mend’

Hoda Kotb gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what appeared to be an epic Christmas party for members of The Today Show. As those who follow the mother of two on Instagram know, Kotb loves to share both professional and personal glimpses into her life with fans. In the most recent series of images, the NBC host was all smiles at a fun-filled bash.

The first photo in the series of two showed the television personality standing with co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. In the stunning new snapshot, she revealed to fans that Guthrie is “on the mend” after having eye surgery. In the shot, the ladies stood front and center with Kotb appearing all the way to the left. She wore a huge smile from ear to ear while styling her dark locks down and slightly waved, in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup.

The television personality looked chic in a black dress and a pair of big, gold hoop earrings. Next to her stood Guthrie who was also all smiles for the photo. She rocked a multi-colored dress with a low-plunging neckline and wore her long locks slicked back and out of her face, along with a pair of reading glasses. Bush Hager stood next to her, wearing her long locks down and slightly waved, in addition to eyeliner, mascara, and a hint of blush. She held a cocktail in her hand for the photo and just to her other side was another Today Show staffer.

The next photo in the series showed a view of the wild crowd where everyone was gathered around and dancing. In that particular shot, Kotb put her arm around Guthrie as the two chatted with one another. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the talk show host a ton of attention from fans with over 34,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let her know that they party looked awesome. Countless others expressed their excitement over Guthrie being back.

“Good to see you Savannah with gang Merry Christmas,” one follower commented on the shot, adding a heart and Christmas tree emoji.

“You’re all gorgeous,” a second social media user added with a series of flowers.

“Praying for her. Everything happens for a reason even though it’s difficult and confusing. Keep feeling God’s love!,” another wrote.